A subdued feeling of patriotism on the 4th of July

A drive around Iredell County reveals that this 4th of July won’t be the usual outpouring of public patriotism, but understandably so.
The coronavirus is the obvious culprit here. There won’t be any public fireworks displays this year in Iredell as concerns about social distancing have local government playing it safe. With the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reporting 2,099 new cases on Friday, that concern is warranted.
There are still flags flying and Statesville put up plenty on the streets of town, but without the social component of the holiday — gathering with friends and family, cooking out, watching fireworks — it’s hard for most to rally the same sort of spirit. And that’s not to say there won’t be any celebrations, but they’ll likely be smaller than usual, and a bit more private.
Even if we’re not talking about the subdued feeling around the holiday, it’s clear America is in a strange place right now as far as the national psyche is concerned.
A study by NORC at the University of Chicago pegs Americans as the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years. With more than 131,000 Americans dead as the nation struggles to contain the pandemic, it’s understandable if people aren’t in a rush to gather in public. The virus also revealed a battle between people’s views of the collective safety of the country and others prioritizing personal freedoms. It makes it a little harder on everyone to feel united when a trip to the store reveals a divide so starkly, often along partisan lines, and makes a basic safety precaution like wearing a mask a political statement.
It’s clear the nation is very divided politically, and while approval ratings don’t tell us how good or bad a job the president is doing, it is a small indicator of the mood of the nation as it grapples with a virus and tries to find it’s way to forming a more perfect union in the midst of a civil rights movement. None of this is to say anything other than the nation clearly doesn’t feel as one at the current moment, whatever the particular reasons for that might be.
With conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other parts of the world winding down, the general feeling of supporting the troops isn’t calling us to wave the flag in the same way we normally would. Most will take a moment today to think about them and hope for their safe return home if they’re station abroad, but it is a different feeling that we’ve had since 9/11 when troops were more publicly in harm’s way.
However, none of that fully explains how Americans lacked a positive and public outlet for their patriotic emotions since at least March when the virus hit and changed so many aspects of American life. If the coronavirus hadn’t come along Americans would be looking forward to the start of the Olympics games later this month. If nothing else, for two weeks Americans might have united to lose our minds over athletes we may have never heard of but you can bet your last dollar on the fact we’ll go all out when they beat the Canadians in track and field or some sport we don’t even know the rules to. We always seem to love our allies in the world until a gold medal is involved.
Instead, the games are moved to next July. Even in the softer aspects of patriotism, the coronavirus looms over us and takes that away the things that normally would bring us together.
In a normal year most of the county would be figuring out how to celebrate the holiday, not if. Even if the nation felt more united at this moment, we still would be figuring out exactly how to enjoy it without getting too close to our friends and neighbors in fear of spreading the virus.
Social distancing is a worthwhile reason for the lack of outward displays of patriotism this holiday weekend, but that doesn’t help but remind us of the strange times we’re living in here in America.
