Early voting up 11.2% in Iredell County

He also said he appreciated the work Becky Galliher and her Board of Elections staff put did to prepare for early voting.

"With COVID being what it is, I am optimistic that Iredell voters still want their voices heard," Wyatt said.

He added that the agreement with local democrats to not have electioneering near polling sites was well received from who he had communicated with. Neither party was officially handing out materials at the voting sites, but at least one person was seen at the Board of Election with a voter guide for Republican candidates. However, they were not approaching voters in line as often has been the practice at many polling sites in previous years.

Iredell County Democrats encouraged by early numbers

Iredell County would be considered a "red" county due to it's Republican leanings, but local Democrats are still ecouraged by what they've seen in early voting as well as activity at their headquarters.