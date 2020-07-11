Woman charged with intentionally hitting vehicle, injuring one person

A Statesville woman was charged with intentionally hitting a vehicle and injuring a person standing beside the vehicle.
Sylvia Nichole Robinson, 37, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, reported officers responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Cochran Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a 51-year-old woman crawling out from under the wreckage of two vehicles.
Sophia Loren Sharpe of Statesville was transported via Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition, police said.
The SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and traffic division officers investigated and processed the scene.
Robinson was taken into custody on the assault charge and also on an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
