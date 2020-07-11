Uncomfortable Conversation: Police and community gather to address racial relations in Stateville

Protests are winding down across the country, but that doesn’t mean racial tensions in America have drastically changed. With that in mind, a couple of dozen members of the community gathered to hear from officials with the Statesville police Department as well as express their concerns with law enforcement’s role in the city.
“These meetings have to happen. We need to have these conversations and heal as a community,” Statesville Police Chief David Addison said.
The meeting took place at Horizon Church on Saturday morning with its “God’s Mighty Men” group as well as a few guests from outside the usual membership. Addison and Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin spoke to the community members while taking questions and listening to comments from the group.
“You have to understand history to know where people are coming from. In the end, what you need to do is have uncomfortable conversations as we’re doing today,” Addison said. “I know change is going to happen, but it is going to take time.”
That history is hard to forget, and for some, it is hardly history. The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota at the end of May set off protests around the world, including Statesville. The protests focused on police brutality as well as the treatment of Black Americans, as well as other people of color, as a whole.
“The tension comes from history,” Kevin Thomas, one of the meeting’s attendees, said. He challenged Addison and the department to make sure to uphold their oath to protect and serve. While he was understanding of Addison’s position as a member of law enforcement, he pushed him to remember that police must be held accountable when they go beyond upholding the law. “The community sees what happens; that’s why these situations blaze up.”
Addison said he was speaking as a Black man when talking about some of the community’s lack of trust with police and how it was nothing new in Statesville — or anywhere else. He mentioned the Greenwood Massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921 as well as the history of police in America dealing with Black communities. While he has been the chief of police in Statesville for less than two years, he said he understood the tension between residents and the department officers didn’t start a month ago with the Black Lives Matter protests, but that he wanted to make sure to form a bond with the community going forward.
Still, the police are often the face of the city to many residents, regardless of skin color. Not everyone will meet the mayor, but at some point, almost everyone will interact with an officer in one way or another. That contact is why Addison and Austin said they hope the department can show the community they’re evolving. Austin talked about his experiences going from being a complete outsider in the southern part of Statesville when he first patrolled there to feeling he earned some members of the community’s trust.
“He was able to verbalize what the need is and what the problem is,” Terry Sharpe of Statesville said, praising Austin’s candid conversation with the room of people gathered. He also praised the chief for actively working to change how the police interact with the residents of Statesville. “Otherwise, they’re basically out there being RoboCops. They’re out there to serve people, not hurt people.”
However, he didn’t hold back on the fact he feels the department can do better going forward either and hopes it can make sure to police themselves as well.
“A citizen is looking at a police officer in some situations as an overbearing force. And the police officer is looking at the citizen in some instances as a threat. In a perfect world, the citizen would look at the officer as a servant and the officer would be looking at the citizen as someone to serve. But right now there is the push-and-pull dynamic,” Sharpe said.
Addison said he has worked to change the department’s culture in the short time he’s been there. He also said his door is always open if anyone has any complaints about their interaction with Statesville police. While Addison said he hopes to change how the community sees the police, it’s clear there’s more work to do. Not all of the issues can be solved by police alone.
Recently, the local NAACP chapter held a press conference to ask District Attorney Sarah Kirkman why so many inmates faced long delays before they are given their day in court. This issue was mentioned Saturday as well. That issue itself is out of the police department’s hands and in the local judiciary, but it’s still one an officer can play a role in and affects how they and the legal system as a whole are seen, Addison said.
But not every issue is one that directly involves the law itself.
Addison mentioned the lack of a grocery store and economic development on the city’s south side. While he said he still has to arrest people who break the law, he understands when jobs are scarce, housing isn’t up to code and people don’t have adequate transportation, crime typically becomes more of an issue in those communities. He said he doesn’t want the city to see police as a “Band-Aid” for problems that don’t stem from law enforcement or their relationship with the community.
“What comes after the marches?” Addison said he asked protesters when they gathered in Statesville last month. He praised many of the leaders and pointed out that almost all the people protesting were there peacefully. He said he hopes that energy goes into making the city better as a whole.
“We want people to be heard,” Addison added.
