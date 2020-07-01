SPD chief, crime prevention officer to talk about race relations, other topics

God’s Mighty Men, a men’s group from approximately 10 churches in Iredell County who meet weekly at Horizon Church, will be hosting Statesville Police Department Chief of Police David W. Addison and Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin on July 11 from 9-11 a.m. Addison and Austin will be addressing the group regarding race relations and other topics. After their presentation, there will be a time of prayer, along with a question-and-answer session with attendees. Horizon Church is at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville (behind Cozumel Mexican Restaurant). The event is free, and area pastors and men’s groups are invited to attend.
Addison, a law enforcement professional with more than 20 years of experience, accepted the chief of police position with the SPD in February 2019. Last year, he began hosting monthly community meetings to encourage open communication between the police department and the Statesville community.
As crime prevention officer, Austin’s focus is to organize and manage community involvement programs such as Neighborhood Watch and Citizen’s Police Academies, which help reduce crime while providing valuable volunteer resources to assist law enforcement. He also reaches out to local schools, churches and organizations providing safety presentations to educate citizens of all ages.
Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church who will be moderating the discussion said, “We are eager to learn what our local churches can do to help alleviate tension between the races. Regardless of our race, we must all find a way to work together for the good of our community, and working with law enforcement is a great place to start.”
Horizon Church is a non-denominational church. Worship times are Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music, and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams founded the church in 1999. Bost is co-pastor. God’s Mighty Men is a Bible study group that meets every Saturday at 9 a.m.. It is open to men from all area churches and serves as the official men’s ministry of Horizon Church. The church website is www.horizonchurch.net and the phone number is 704-873-5250.
