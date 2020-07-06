Man found shot to death at Adams Street home; investigation ongoing

An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a 54-year-old Statesville man.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said Alexis Christopher Barber of Statesville was found in the driveway of a residence in the 900 block of Adams Street around 6:40 a.m. Monday.
The police department said the Statesville Fire Department and Iredell EMS responded and attempted to revive Barber but to no avail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were called to the residence Monday morning regarding a trespasser, authorities said.
That’s when officers found Barber in the driveway.
Latoya Smith, 32, of Statesville shot Barber after an encounter outside her residence, police said.
The case remains under investigation by the SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.
