Diversity in local law enforcement limited by applicants

With law enforcement and race relations in the national spotlight, diversity in law enforcement is an important issue. Some leaders in local law enforcement say recruiting the right people is most important when increasing diversity.
According to every law enforcement agency in the county, every agency has some diversity. Is it enough?
Statistics
In the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, out of every staff member, including administrative, 87.3% of employees are white, and 8.2% are Black. Twenty-four percent are women. Six races are represented. There are 556 employees total.
At the Mooresville Police Department, 86.5% of officers are white, and 4.5% are black. Thirteen percent are women. Four races are represented. There are 89 officers total.
At the Statesville Police Department, 79% of officers are white, and 7.4% are black. About 14% of officers are women. Four races are represented. There are 81 officers total.
At the Troutman Police Department, 21 of the 22 officers are white. One is black. Two are women.
Compared with population demographics, law enforcement agencies in the county are whiter than their surrounding communities.
According to the American Communities Survey, associated with the American Census Bureau, the estimated percentage of white people in Iredell County in 2018 was 76%. In Mooresville it was 73%. In Statesville it was 50%, and in Troutman it was 67%.
Sixty-seven students have or are taking Mitchell Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training or BLET course. Director of Marketing and Communications Megan Suber said the class can last one or two semesters, depending on whether students take it during the day or night.
Many of the students who take this class are sponsored by local law enforcement.
“It is currently not a state requirement that BLET cadets be sponsored by a local law enforcement agency before enrolling, but the state does require that preference be given to those cadets who are sponsored,” Suber said. “In the current BLET class, 100% of cadets are sponsored.”
In the classes provided during the 2019-20 school year, 85% of students were white, and 4.5% were black. Six races were represented, and almost 24% of students were women.
Recruiting
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said diversity in law enforcement agencies is important, and purposeful recruitment is the best way to increase diversity in agencies.
The more types of people who are represented in an agency, the more people may trust at least one officer. Campbell said a good relationship between law enforcement and communities is important, and diversity helps foster those relationships.
Campbell said he thought the Sheriff’s Office was fairly diverse with several different races represented in his staff.
“We really utilize social media to be transparent and let the public see what we do on a daily basis and as a recruitment tool, which has served us very well,” he said.
Campbell said the Sheriff’s Office has designated officers who recruit through events like the Sheriff’s Office teen academy, athletic leagues and job fairs. School resource officers also help generate interest in pursuing law enforcement as a career.
However, hiring a diverse group of people is limited by the qualified applicant pool. Campbell said his officers do what they can to talk to different types of people. The Sheriff’s Office also competes with other local municipalities and the law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties in the hiring of qualified talented staff.
He said an ideal candidate is interested in making a career in law enforcement and has customer service experience. To him, law enforcement is largely customer service.
“I’d love to be more diverse,” Campbell said.
Mooresville police Chief Ron Campurciani said he thinks MPD is representative of Mooresville’s population.
“Fortunately for us it (hiring a diverse and qualified staff) is not a balancing act,” Campurciani said via email. “We have been able to recruit and have people reach out to us from minority populations that fit into the qualities I mentioned earlier.”
Officers assigned to recruiting use a process to find the best qualified candidates. They visit colleges, job fairs and nearby areas. The recruiting officers themselves represent white, black and female officers. Campurciani said that was purposeful to try and connect will all the communities in Mooresville.
He said good candidates for the MPD are ethical responsible people with a work history of positive interactions with people and who meet all of the requirement like having a good driving record and no arrests.
“If you want to be a police officer where you can make a difference and where that difference is appreciated, apply to Mooresville,” Campurciani said.
He said the Mooresville community loves MPD, and the Mooresville officers love the community. Despite national news, law enforcement is still a “great profession” and serving the Mooresville community is particularly rewarding.
Because of the relationship between the community and police, Campurciani said the officers come to work for more than money and recognition.
“Representation and diversity is obviously important in law enforcement because we have to be reflective of the community we are policing,” Campurciani said. “As the world becomes a smaller place, we are seeing many different nationalities and cultures moving into communities across this country. Many of these cultures come with their own set of values and customs.
“Some come from countries where they fear the police. Others come from countries where they can do things you cannot do here. So having different officers of mixed backgrounds specific to the communities they are policing can help with fears and misconceptions.”
Statesville police Chief David Addison and Troutman police Chief Tina Fleming did not respond to emails requesting comment.