REMEMBERING LIVES LOST: Vigil hopes to bring awareness to overdoses and serve as call to action

"Time to remember. Time to act." is printed on the flyers for the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell County's 2nd Annual International Overdose Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil. Jill McLelland, the director of Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell and organizer of the event, hopes people take those words to heart.

"We do this to remember those in Iredell County that have lost their lives to overdoses and those who suffered non-fatal overdoses. It's an event for those family and friends impacted by it as well," McLelland said. "This event is about hope and healing."

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Christ Church 2172 Wilkesboro Highway in Statesville. People can come in between then and 9 p.m. For more information, go to www.daciredell.org/events.

Iredell County is no stranger to those impacted by overdoses. McLelland said 317 people died from medication or drug overdoses in Iredell County since 2008 and countless other people have survived unreported cases. While the data isn't considered official for 2019 or 2020, early reports indicate overdoses are on the rise in Iredell County this year after starting to subside in 2018.

McLelland also wants those whose loved ones have died or struggled to feel welcome at the event. She said a stigma surrounds overdoses and can be dismissive of the pain of those grieving.

“This event is especially important for the family and friends who have lost a loved one to an overdose. We have heard them say they feel their grief is somehow marginalized. That because their loved one died from an overdose, it could have been avoided. That an overdose death is somehow not as traumatic, or impactful as a death to illness or an accident. This just adds another layer of hurt to their grief. The death of a child is devastating, no matter the circumstance. We want those left behind to know that we see you, and we honor and share your grief.”