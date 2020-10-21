The Statesville Police Department hopes to help fight drug addiction and abuse with a drug take-back event planned for this Saturday at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Davie Avenue. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to drive through and drop off their unused, unwanted, and expired medications off as part of the National Drug Take Back day which is sponsored and promoted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The event will also collect sharps and needles as part of the Syringe Safe Iredell initiative.

"The purpose of these events has always been to give the public an opportunity to dispose of their medications in a afe and convenient manner. Having these types of free public events offers the public a great opportunity to dispose of medications that before would have accumulated for years without anyone really knowing how to properly dispose of them," Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin of the Statesville Police Department said in an email. "We believe that reducing the amount of prescription medications that are no longer needed from the home helps reduce the possibility of an overdose, accidental poisoning, or the medications being diverted and sold illegally."

The needle collection is part of the belief as well.