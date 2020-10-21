The Statesville Police Department hopes to help fight drug addiction and abuse with a drug take-back event planned for this Saturday at the Walgreens Pharmacy on Davie Avenue. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
The public is invited to drive through and drop off their unused, unwanted, and expired medications off as part of the National Drug Take Back day which is sponsored and promoted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The event will also collect sharps and needles as part of the Syringe Safe Iredell initiative.
"The purpose of these events has always been to give the public an opportunity to dispose of their medications in a afe and convenient manner. Having these types of free public events offers the public a great opportunity to dispose of medications that before would have accumulated for years without anyone really knowing how to properly dispose of them," Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin of the Statesville Police Department said in an email. "We believe that reducing the amount of prescription medications that are no longer needed from the home helps reduce the possibility of an overdose, accidental poisoning, or the medications being diverted and sold illegally."
The needle collection is part of the belief as well.
"Also, through our partnership with Drug Alcohol Coalition Iredell (DACI), we have recently been able to introduce a syringe and needle disposal program here in Iredell. Citizens can now dispose of their unwanted needles, syringes, or other sharps at several dropbox location sites in Iredell County as well," Austin said.
Drug overdoses are up this year in Iredell County from the beginning of the year until now according to the North Carolina Disease Event Tracking and Epidemiologic Collection Tool. There have been 91 opioid overdose visits so far this year compared to the same period last year. There have also been 159 overall overdose visits to hospitals with any drug this year compared to the same time period in 2019, which was 117.
"Take backs help to keep home safe, and reduce the chance of medications, especially opioids, of being taken by unintended users. They also help reduce the numbers of opioids being sold illegally," said Jill McLelland, director of Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell, said in an email. It has other benefits, too. "From an environmental standpoint, take backs help keep medications our of plumbing systems and our drinking water."
Last year's October events saw 4,896 police departments take part across the nation, collecting 441.5 tons of medications and drugs. National Drug Take Back days began in the fall of 2010 and nearly 12.7 million pounds have been collected and destroyed as a result of numerous Take-Back events over the past decade.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!