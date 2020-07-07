Carolina Renaissance Festival halts upcoming season

Due to continuing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, autumn in the Carolinas will come and go without the time traveling celebration of the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival.
Festival organizers had been hopeful that circumstances would improve so that the event could operate safely; however, health officials have made it clear that COVID-19 is far from over in the Carolinas. Therefore, organizers have made the difficult decision to not open the annual festival in 2020.
“At the heart of the Renaissance Festival is a cornucopia of socially interactive experiences that is hard to compromise with the necessities of social distancing. For the health and safety of our participants, for our guests, and for everyone’s families, and the communities all will arrive from, we look to be part of the virus mitigation solution,” says Jeffrey Siegel, Festival Producer
For many, attending the Festival is an annual fall tradition and represents a unique escape from their daily cares, a celebration of a simpler time and place where history and fantasy collide. “We will be back. The festival village gates will open again. Our patrons and participants are counting on it,” Siegel says.
Located just north of Charlotte on the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line, the festival is one of the largest outdoor Renaissance-themed events in the nation.
Established in 1994, the Carolina Renaissance Festival combines 14 stages of music, comedy, and circus arts, with an arts and crafts marketplace, games, rides, jousting knights, falconry, swimming mermaids, and feasting — all rolled into a nonstop, day long family adventure.
The festival will return Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 2 through Nov. 21, 2021.
