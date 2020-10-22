Rockie Lynne set to perform Saturday in drive-in show at I-40 Flea & Farmers Market

Concerts have been one of the many casualties of the pandemic, but Rockie Lynne hopes to give people a similar experience this weekend, just in their cars.

"This is a banner year for challenges in the music and entertainment industry. But I hope it is the beginning of us as a people coming back out. It's the beginning of our society coming back out and getting things back to normal," Lynne said. He sees events like this taking steps towards normalcy, part of the healing process in a tumultuous year. "Being part of the solution, I'm honored to be it."

The concert is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the I-40 Flea and Farmers Market in Statesville, with a cost of $20 per vehicle. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 10, but storms that were part of Hurricane Delta caused a postponement.

"We could have done it in the rain, but we wanted it to be a more pleasant experience," Lynne said.

There's a 40% chance or rain on Saturday, but the temperature is expected to be in the 70s.

The first of Lynne's drive-in concerts this year came in September. He said some of his regular fans didn't make it, but it was an enjoyable experience as some people new to his music responded well to his new album.