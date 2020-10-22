Rockie Lynne set to perform Saturday in drive-in show at I-40 Flea & Farmers Market

Concerts have been one of the many casualties of the pandemic, but Rockie Lynne hopes to give people a similar experience this weekend, just in their cars.
"This is a banner year for challenges in the music and entertainment industry. But I hope it is the beginning of us as a people coming back out. It's the beginning of our society coming back out and getting things back to normal," Lynne said. He sees events like this taking steps towards normalcy, part of the healing process in a tumultuous year. "Being part of the solution, I'm honored to be it."
The concert is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the I-40 Flea and Farmers Market in Statesville, with a cost of $20 per vehicle. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 10, but storms that were part of Hurricane Delta caused a postponement.
"We could have done it in the rain, but we wanted it to be a more pleasant experience," Lynne said.
There's a 40% chance or rain on Saturday, but the temperature is expected to be in the 70s.
The first of Lynne's drive-in concerts this year came in September. He said some of his regular fans didn't make it, but it was an enjoyable experience as some people new to his music responded well to his new album.
"It was a chance to play new tracks from our album. It added to the anxiety of the situation and we were on pins and needles to see what people thought of it," Lynne said. "Hearing people sing it back, knowing they've never heard the lyrics before because it hadn't been played outside the studio, that was great feedback."
Along with the music, Susan Rash of High Profile Management said a concession stand with popcorn, candy, soda, and hot dogs will be available. There will be public restrooms on the premises as well.
"People are tired of being cooped up due to COVID. Drive-in shows are a great way to enjoy a concert experience and remain safe!" Rash said in an email.
The I-40 Flea & Farmers Market is located at 1441 Wilkesboro Highway in Statesville.
Lynne is a musician from Statesville and saw commercial success in 2005, and four of his songs made the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart since then. So far, he's recorded six albums.
He was in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division before embarking on his musical career. He founded the charitable organization, Tribute to the Troops.
