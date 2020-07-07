Colby J seeks balance in life, activism, and his music career

Balance is what Colby J seeks. Balance defines his approach to his music, activism, and relationships with other people. Finding that equilibrium is key in his mind to navigating his way through the music industry as he works on releasing his first EP, which currently is still a work in progress.

That balance shows up in his music as even when discussing social issues and the news of the day. Just a glance at the songs uploaded on YouTube account finds a pair of freestyles titled "20/20" and "COVID-19," touching on the current Black Lives Matter movement and the global pandemic.

"I take it seriously," Colby said. "My goal is reconciliation. Love has to be at the forefront of what we do."

Those issues aren't just something he uses in his music. Along with others, he met with the Mooresville Police Department as the Black Live Matter movement surged to national prominence after the killing of George Floyd. Colby's activism wasn't just in his music, as it it an every day part of his life. The process of talking to the MPD and other community leaders reminded him of how you have to find common ground even when the two sides are coming from different views.

"You you can either divide people on those issues or you can you can step up as a person that bridges the gap and bring reconciliation among people. In my case you know my hope and my music is to bring reconciliation" Colby said. "I would say just having something that represents common ground for people that they can stand on even if it's hard to talk about if your purpose.... You can't just go in and completely rip people apart on a record or anything or even an interview. I think it has to be in a way where you can bring it down and meet people where they are in their emotions or in their life."