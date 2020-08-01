MY CLASSIC CAR: Raymond McCann's 1964 Chevy Impala

Name: Raymond McCann
Location: Mooresville
Car year/make/model: 1964 Chevy Impala
When and how did you acquire the car?
I got the car four years ago from one of my best friend’s widow after 10 years of wanting it.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).
The car is all original except for the vintage air. It only has 49,000 miles. I had it restored by Rod Robinson. It was his last project due to illness.
Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?
My friend owned the car. He let it set under a tree for several years. I always tried to buy it, but he said he was going to put it up. But sadly he died from cancer so his wife gave me first choice.
What excites you most about owning this car?
I like owning it because I had one like it in high school and always wanted another.
