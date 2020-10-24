MY CLASSIC CAR: Frank McLaughlin's 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

When and how did you acquire the car?

About 10 years ago I saw it at the Auto Show at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I met a guy there who lived in Salisbury, and he had it on his trailer. It was a body and four wheels. We negotiated on the price. I bought it, and he brought it up here.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It’s all original. It has a 350 engine with a few goodies. It has fender skirts. You hardly see those with them anymore. It was restored over time, and was on the road in about two years. Junior Smith did all of the engine work.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

It’s just been a fun project. I like to get it out and drive it locally and to places like Catawba and Salisbury.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I always liked the 55’s. I liked the first one I had and thought I’d like another. I looked for one for about two years.