Man killed after being struck by vehicle

A 26-year-old Statesville man died after the mini dirt bike he was riding late Tuesday night was struck by a vehicle, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.
Zarrie Edward James was transported to a local hospital where he died.
The SPD reported James was riding a mini dirt bike on Alexander Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
A Volkswagen Touareg, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the dirt bike, police said. The initial crash occurred in the 900 block of Alexander Street, close to Long Street. The VW, police said, continued to travel east in the westbound lane of Alexander Street and struck a gas pipe line on the shoulder of the highway.
The vehicle continued traveling in the wrong lane of traffic and on the shoulder of the road, before it struck a tree in front of a residence in the 800 block of Alexander Street, police said. The VW came to rest facing west.
Witnesses described a man and woman fleeing the scene on foot. The man was described as having dreadlocks. Police said the two headed south on North Patterson Street.
The VW had a North Carolina license tag of FLK5153.
Police said it is unknown if James was wearing a helmet.
Anyone with information about the occupants of the VW, a black 2004 model, is asked to call the SPD at 704-878-3406.
