Family escapes burning home early Thursday morning

Family photos sitting on a car in the driveway of the burned-out home tell as much of the story as the one fire marshals were working to uncover the cause of the fire on the inside.

A family of three was forced out of their home as a fire began around 6 a.m. in their home in the 100 block of Birchwood Road. The blaze quickly spread on one end of the home.

All of the family, which asked for anonymity, made it out safely. However, at least half of the home suffered from direct damage, as did two of the cars parked in the driveway.

Cool Springs Fire Chief Andy Webster said an Iredell County Rescue Squad member was the first to respond to the blaze, followed soon by Cool Springs, Statesville and Wayside fire departments. As trucks arrived, they worked together to extinguish the blaze.

"Flames were shooting out of the front, as well as the side of the house when we got there," Cool Springs firefighter Ryan Franklin said. "Statesville was already here and we jumped out and grabbed one of their lines."

Fire marshals were just beginning their investigation on Thursday morning, in an attempt to make a determination of what started the fire.

In addition to the fire departments, Iredell EMS, the Iredell County Rescue Squad and the Iredell County Firefighters Association Mobile Air Unit all responded to the scene.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.