Crashes in Lincoln and Catawba counties claim lives of two men

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal crashes Saturday — one in Catawba County and the other in Lincoln County.
A Hickory man died Saturday night when a car turned into the path of his motorcycle, said Master Trooper Jeff Swagger. Kevin Glen Shoemaker, 50, was riding a 1983 Honda Nighthawk motorcycle, and was traveling west on Robinwood Road near Grier Street, Swagger said in a news release. The wreck occurred around 8:50 p.m.
A 1999 Ford Escort, driven by Aleta Diane Fisher, 23, of Sylva, attempted to turn left into a driveway and turned into the path of the motorcycle, Swagger said.
Shoemaker was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Fisher was charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle.
She is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
In the Lincoln County crash, the retired assistant chief of the Gaston County Police was killed.
Swagger said the crash occurred on N.C. 150 near Ivey Church Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.
A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling east on NC 150 and struck a westbound 2020 Honda CR-V head-on, Swagger said.
The driver of the Honda, Billy Lee Lytton Jr., 67, of Cherryville was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman passenger in the Honda was airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries.
The driver of the truck, Gray Franklin Ewing, 52, of Maiden, was also transported to CMC. Swagger said drug impairment is suspected and charges are pending a consultation with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Lytton was the retired assistant chief and was currently chief of campus police and security at Gaston College.