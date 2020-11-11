Vietnam was an experience that forever changed John Hedley's life

Little did Hedley know at that initial meeting of Warren some 13 years ago that he would be face to face with one “he probably owed for saving his life,” he said.

Hedley relayed the story of how he discovered this very fact. He talked about how he had a reunion a couple years after he got home of one unit from Vietnam. This was a reconnaissance unit, and they had been presented red scarves by a Vietnamese unit, an award for valor.

“We wore the red scarves 24-7," which, he said, was “like a dare to the bad guys, come get us if you can.”

While the unit was in town, Hedley took them to meet Warren and his wife at Pat’s Coffee Shop because “Richard wanted to give them a welcome home greeting,” he said. The group arrived all wearing their red scarves, and it was an emotional time, Hedley said.

Wanting to thank Warren for his hospitality and the warm welcome that he had given to the veterans, Hedley went to Mooresville a couple weeks later and it was then that Warren started questioning him about Vietnam. He asked if he was at a certain place there in December 1969 and Hedley responded with a “yes.” He then asked if he remembered the first air support they received on that particular tough day to which Hedley said, “No, I was too busy talking on the radio and pulling the trigger.”