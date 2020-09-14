Tours inside Fort Dobbs return after six-month hiatus

Much like the soldiers and settlers that took refuge inside Fort Dobbs in the 1700s, Scott Douglass is glad to be back inside the recreation of the fort after a six-month hiatus.

"For most of the summer we were able to talk to people about the history outdoors, but it's very different for people to see the inside of the building, see all the furnishings in there, and really be able to get in-depth about the lives of the soldiers here," Douglas said. He is the manager of the Fort Dobbs Historic Site. "We're excited to be back inside."

He said that masks are required to enter the fort and capacity is cut to 50%.

Fort Dobbs was built in 1761 and served as an outpost during the French and Indian War. Visitors could tour the grounds over the summer, but guided tours inside the fort had come to a halt back in March due to the coronavirus. The reconstruction of the fort just opened on Sept. 21, 2019, but the historic site was seeing more than 25,000 visitors a year even before that. Despite the virus, Douglass said they've had more than 15,000 visitors in the last 12 months.