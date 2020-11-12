Post 66 ceremony pays tribute to all veterans

Max West, first vice commander and a U.S. Army veteran, talked about the blue flower, noting it is an “emblem of eternity. Its color bespeaks life everlasting. Thus so, we immortalize the brave soldiers, sailors and marines who have given their lives on land, on sea and in the air.”

The final emblem was the U.S. flag, shared by the commander who noted it is the “emblem of the nation. The flag was theirs to defend, and it is the symbol of all that is sacred to us. The white stripes symbolize purity of purpose in our freedom of thought, expression and worship. We see the red stripes of courage, our willingness to die, if necessary for the preservation of American ideals. And the blue symbolizes tranquility, the desire for peace, prosperity and happiness throughout the nation.

As each emblem was shared, Gail West, second vice commander and a U.S. Army veteran, placed them at the foot of the wreath.

Harold Fogg, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and who currently serves as the commander of the new Post 1287, which meets at Richard’s Coffee Shop, said that “we have to honor all our veterans, so many have gone before.”

Noting the importance of gathering, Springer said that it is a day of “honor and tradition. It’s something we should never forget.”