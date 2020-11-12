Post 66 ceremony pays tribute to all veterans

The rains held off to a drizzle as a small group gathered at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville to honor veterans at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day. All ages stood as a brief program was conducted by Gresham-Baker Post 66.
Cmdr. Arthur Rodriquez, who served in the U.S. Navy, welcomed those in attendance and noted that “as long as two comrades survive, so long will the veterans of the United States render tribute to our heroic dead. By their services on land, on sea, and in the air, they have made us their debtors, for the flag of our nation still flies over a land of free people.”
Terry Springer, adjutant, and a U.S. Army veteran, provided both the opening invocation and the closing prayer as he expressed thanks to God for all veterans, for “those who served diligently.”
Additional officers of Post 66 participated in the ceremony, explaining the meaning of the wreath and various flowers that were used in the event. The commander said the wreath is a “symbol of remembrance placed on behalf of all veterans of the United States.”
Sarah Allen, a U.S. Air Force veteran, explained the red flower, noting it is “in memory of the heroic dead who have fallen in defense of the United States of America. It is a tribute of our devotion and everlasting remembrance.”
Paul Cayia, a U.S. Navy veteran, noted that the white flower is “a symbol of purity. May each future generation emulate the unselfish courage of all men who fought for freedom.”
Max West, first vice commander and a U.S. Army veteran, talked about the blue flower, noting it is an “emblem of eternity. Its color bespeaks life everlasting. Thus so, we immortalize the brave soldiers, sailors and marines who have given their lives on land, on sea and in the air.”
The final emblem was the U.S. flag, shared by the commander who noted it is the “emblem of the nation. The flag was theirs to defend, and it is the symbol of all that is sacred to us. The white stripes symbolize purity of purpose in our freedom of thought, expression and worship. We see the red stripes of courage, our willingness to die, if necessary for the preservation of American ideals. And the blue symbolizes tranquility, the desire for peace, prosperity and happiness throughout the nation.
As each emblem was shared, Gail West, second vice commander and a U.S. Army veteran, placed them at the foot of the wreath.
Harold Fogg, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and who currently serves as the commander of the new Post 1287, which meets at Richard’s Coffee Shop, said that “we have to honor all our veterans, so many have gone before.”
Noting the importance of gathering, Springer said that it is a day of “honor and tradition. It’s something we should never forget.”
