Pandemic can't stop local JROTCs from honoring veterans

Standing at attention hasn't always meant standing so far apart for the cadets of West and South Iredell's junior ROTC units, but in light of a pandemic, it was what was needed as they honored local veterans.
"It was very difficult this year, but the cadets wanted to do something to honor veterans," Lt. Col. Eric Van Vliet said, one of the JROTC instructors at West Iredell. "As a vet, I can say I hadn't been to one like this before, but they've always made the one here special."
Van Vliet said cadets of the Army JROTC of West Iredell and the Marine JROTC of South Iredell had been working the last month to figure out exactly how they would pull off their usual celebration of those who served, and with a little creativity, they found a way to do it.
The event took place entirely outdoors with cars driving by as the cadets saluted them. They then proceeded to a stop with the WIHS band, another with the school's chorus, then finally to get their barbecue lunch from Cooking for Christ before being sent on their way.
Judging from the smiles on veterans' faces like Tom Poston, the mission was accomplished.
"I was looking forward to this," Poston said. "They've got a good group there."
Lt. Col. Gerald Harper, the instructor at South Iredell and new to the area, was impressed with the scale of the event and how the cadets worked to pull it off.
"I'm just happy to show them the honor they deserve," Amber Lackey said. She is a senior at West Iredell and in JROTC.
She said she was impressed with the turnout and actually expected fewer due to the changes they had to make to maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe.
Regardless of how it was done this year, the goal was the same as it has been every year at West Iredell.
"We did it because veterans are America's heroes," Jayden Anderson said. He is also a senior at West Iredell and in JROTC. He said a storm or snow wouldn't have stopped them either "We wanted to honor them even with the virus going around."
For Emma Leon, a sophomore in South's JROTC's program said that whatever challenges they had to deal with on Tuesday were worth it.
"Because veterans have gone through so much to serve for our freedom. We want them to feel appreciated for what they've done," Leon said.
