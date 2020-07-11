Out of Our Past

50 years ago Record & Landmark July 13-18, 1970
Summer repaving: “Included is the Amity Hill Road from US 21 at the outskirts of Statesville to its connection with rural road 1001 in the Amity Hill community. US 64 from the eastern edge of Statesville at the old highway patrol station to the intersection with I-40.” (7/13)
“Concord — Statesville’s Hurst Turner Post’s American Legion baseball team wrapped up their best of five series here last night as big Tony Harwell twirled a three-hitter. Statesville won the encounter 5-2.” [Richard Spencer had 4 hits; John Donaldson drove in 2 runs.] (7/14)
Love Valley rock festival: “With the first notes of this festival two days off, youngsters have already begun flocking to this usually serene little valley near Statesville. Promoters said Wednesday 2,000 persons were already camping in the area.” (7/15)
Photos: “Three firms — Duke Power Co., United Aircraft and U.S. Steel — are involved in a joint operation in Iredell County erecting the towers which will carry a 500,000 volt line from Cowan’s Ford Dam to Galax, Va. A giant Sikorsky skycrane is being used.” (7/16)
Data processing dept. county budget discussed: “Sam Morrow, department director, told the board that the first year’s estimated budget has been exceeded by about $6,000. It had developed that an extra key punch and operator had been necessary to do the work.” (7/17)
Autos for sale by owner: “For Sale — ’62 Rambler, air cond., radio. $250. For Sale --’63 Rambler wagon, good car. $350. For Sale --’55 Chev. 2 dr. post. Motor just overhauled. Straight dr. Price $450.” (7/18)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record July 13-19, 1945 — Military
“Cpl. James Gales Johnson has been promoted to Sergeant at his post in the Aleutians. Sgt. Johnson has been in the Army almost three years, spending most of that time in Alaska and the Aleutians.” (7/13)
S/Sgt. Frank Walker KIA Okinawa June 19: “He was born in Union Grove township and lived there until he went to New York in 1934. He attended school at Union Grove and was a member of Moss Chapel Methodist church. He was last home in August 1940.” (7/14)
Lt. John Rives 30-day leave: “Rives entered service with the National Guard when it mobilized in September 1940. He was assigned to duty in Canada for a long period building the Alaskan highway. Since then he has been in Europe with the Combat Engineers.” (7/16)
“Captain William R. White, of this city, has more than 34 months overseas with the 820th Aviation Battalion which built front-line airfields for the Ninth Air Force. The 820th put 24 airfields into service from the time it landed in Normandy to the collapse of the Reich.” (7/17)
Sgt. Hoyle N. Collins, Marine Artillery Battalion, wins Bronze Star on Iwo Jima: “Under many adverse conditions he maintained the high standards of speed and accuracy necessary to artillery fire direction. He remained cool and calm under enemy fire.” (7/18)
Harold Flake Robbins S 2/c USNR wounded: “Letters from the wounded seaman indicate that he is now back on his ship, the Nevada, which was struck by a Japanese suicide plane March 27 and received five hits from an Okinawa shore battery.” (7/19)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record July 13-19, 1945 — Home front
Ad: “Vacation Notice Nu-Way Shoe Shop Closed all next week so that the owners, Mr. and Mrs. Guy Cornacchione with their family might vacation with their son, Tony Cornacchione, veteran of almost three years overseas, who is expected home this weekend.” (7/13)
“In a ceremony at Rocky Mount Methodist church, near Troutman, Wednesday, Miss Melba Tandra Sherrill became the bride of Technical Sergeant Luther Alley, Jr. He was recently returned from overseas, where he was a prisoner of the Germans for ten months.” (7/14)
“The game scheduled between the Statesville Cubs and Moore General Hospital was rained out yesterday after the Cubs had traveled around 100 miles to entertain the convalescing soldiers at Swannanoa. The Cubs are expected to return for a game on July 29.” (7/16)
Daily Record ad on postwar needs: “Statesville End of the Line for Joe or Just a Stop-over? Our returning service men and women want a live town! They want a town with home industries, modern stores, good schools, good government…a town with a future.” (7/17)
“Miss Mary Frank Sharpe, of Washington, D.C., and Mrs. B.C. Hinshaw, member of the WAC Auxiliary Corps and her husband, of Virginia, have arrived for a reunion with their brother, Frank Sharpe, who has been with the 175th Engineers in Italy for three years.” (7/18)
“Mrs. Roy Rufty, for many years home economic teacher at Scotts High school, who is leaving soon to make her home at Boone, N.C., was feted last evening by neighborhood friends and co-workers. The farewell was held in the Scotts school cafeteria.” (7/19)
100 years ago Landmark July 13 and 16, 1920
“Mr. G.G. Brooksher left Sunday for Winston-Salem to undergo treatment for an injury received in France during the war. Mr. Brooksher was a member of Co. E, 105th Ammunition Train and was injured in the wreck of the troop train in France, January 21, 1919.” (7/13)
“The Landmark is completing arrangements to publish an afternoon daily newspaper. We expect to issue first number about the first of August.” (7/13)
Troutman: “Miss Lois Young returned Saturday from Los Angeles, Calif., where she had spent a year as an instructor in the domestic arts at the University of California.” (7/13)
Olin: “Mr. Wade Lazenby has purchased a new car.” (7/13)
“Mr. J.A. Brady, who starts to Japan tomorrow, resigned as a member of the board of aldermen.” [Mr. & Mrs. Brady were going to visit their missionary son, J. Harper Brady, and to attend the World Sunday School convention in Tokyo in October.] (7/16)
Troutman: “Wheat threshing is about over in this community, most of it being threshed by Messrs. Lipe & Cairn with their new tractor and thresher.” (7/16)
“Wanted — Applicants, between the ages of 18 and 30, to train for nurses. Apply in own handwriting to Long’s Sanatorium.” (7/16)
Eufola: “Mr. Charlie Morrow has purchased a car.” (7/16)
125 years ago Landmark July 16 and 19, 1895
“The street committee of the board of aldermen — Messrs. Steele, Hall and Brady, Mr. Steele being chairman — have hard lines. To them is really due all the credit for the street work. They plan it and have it executed at the least possible cost, giving a great deal of time and energy to the public service for which they get no pay, little thanks and much abuse.” (7/16)
“At the close of the graded school Supt. Thompson announced that he had two scholarships to award to award to members of the outgoing class — one at Guilford College, the other at Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C. The Guilford scholarship has been awarded to Mary Cornelius and the Converse scholarship to Temperance Smoot.” (7/16)
“Yesterday was a very sultry, hot day. Mr. A.H. Ould exercised a little too much on his bicycle and last evening he was found lying in his yard in an unconscious condition suffering from an attack of vertigo. A physician was summoned and he was soon revived.” (7/19)
Troutman’s: “Mr. W.M. Dayvault, who is agent for the Barium Springs Company, shipped 65 gallons of Barium Spring water yesterday — 45 gallons to one man in Wilmington and the rest to different points in Virginia.” (7/19)
Mooresville: “The Southern is at present engaged in removing the old iron from the A. T. & O. R. R. and putting down a good quality of steel rails. A much needed improvement.” [Atlantic, Tennessee & Ohio Railroad connected Statesville and Charlotte.] (7/19)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!