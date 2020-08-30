Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & Landmark,
Aug. 31-Sept. 5, 1970
Help Wanted “360-20 Computer operator, 1st shift, experienced desired but will train right person. Salary depends on experience. Apply or call Flexnit.” (8/31)
Perry Pearson Mooresville football coach “For the first time ever at an Iredell county high school, the coach will two-platoon. That is, have a set starting defensive lineup and a set offensive lineup. Bill Howard, the offensive fullback, will be the only Blue Devil to be on both platoons and will play linebacker on defense.” (9/1)
Rev. John Barnes minister Race Street UMC 11 am service Sunday before Labor Day “The service will be a special observance of Labor Sunday and church members are requested to attend the service in the clothes they wear in their daily work.” (9/2)
Help Wanted “LABORERS - 50 – WANTED TO HELP PUT UP THE CARNIVAL at the Iredell County Fairgrounds at 3:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 6 and at 7 a.m. Monday morning, Sept. 7. Good wages.” (9/3)
Statesville Recreation Commission “The proposed budget includes an expenditure of $50,000 to be used for the new city park located on I-40. The government under the Federal Land and Water Act will also match this amount of money.” (9/4)
Photo “Feature Attraction – The exhibition team of the Charlotte Sky Divers will perform on opening night, at 6 o’clock, at the Iredell County Fair. Jerry Hass, a member of the team, is a member of the faculty of Mitchell College.” [795 jumps, most on the team] (9/5)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 1945 – Military
Charles Alvin Williams, ships cook 3/c Seabees, in the Philippines “This battalion landed with invasion forces and fought its way through snipers and mortar fire. The second oldest construction battalion in the Navy, this unit is in its fourth year of service.” (8/31)
Capt. R.J. Hodgson, wounded in action Holland 1944, gets his Purple Heart “Hodgson is a veteran of 17 years in the United States Army and is now home on sick leave. He is attached to the medical corps and saw 19 months overseas duty in the European war theatre.” (9/1)
1st Lt. Martin Gaither, Jr. “Gaither, who is a B-24 pilot has recently returned from a 15-month tour of duty in the China-Burma-India theater of war. While overseas he was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with one Oak Leaf cluster.” (9/3)
USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay “Dwight Harris Williams, seaman, 1/c, Statesville, N.C., is playing a role in a momentous event in American history. Serving on this mighty battleship, he was present when the Japanese envoys came aboard to sign the final surrender document.” (9/4)
Cpl. Hugh B. King, Sharpesburg township “He has been overseas for 34 months. After serving in Iran for about two years with an engineering company, he was transferred to the China-Burma-India theater last fall. He has been enroute home since early June.” (9/5)
USS Quincy “Grover R. Blackwelder, fireman, second class, is serving on this heavy cruiser, which is part of the powerful Pacific fleet completing the first stages of the occupation of Japan. The Quincy took part in the victory at Normandy.” (9/6)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 1945 – Home front
“Two local veterans of World War II who have recently joined the Pilot Life Insurance Company in Statesville are Second Lieutenant Harry Church and Technical Sergeant James Daniel Poole. Both saw action overseas, Church in the South Pacific and Poole in Italy.” (8/31)
“The White House announced today that the Japanese surrender ceremonies aboard the battleship Missouri off Tokyo will go on the air at 9:30 p.m. EWT tonight.” [Eastern War Time; War Time was continuous Daylight Savings Time from Feb. 9, 1942-Sept. 30, 1945]
“For the first time in five years students are going to college in an atmosphere freed from the shadows of war. Local students will be able to visit home at more frequent intervals, due to the unlimited supply of gas, and the promise of tires to come.” (9/3)
“Miss Caroline McBride, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is spending this week here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J L. McBride.” [A 1944 grad of now UNC-G, she had gone to Oak Ridge in July 1944 to work in the office of a company involved in the Manhattan project.] (9/4)
Harmony news “Robert Glenn Campbell of the Glen L. Martin airplane factory has given up his work there and come home on account of the illness of his father. He is employed here by Charlie Jenkins in his garage.” [Located at Baltimore] (9/5)
General public asked to limit long distance calls “This is due largely to the calls service men returning from overseas and of industry and business as they enter into the reconversion period with aims to provide full peacetime production and job opportunities.” (9/6)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Sept. 2 and 6, 1920
2 local businessmen overheard discussing woman suffrage “The first proposed to let his wife vote when she pleased and for whom she pleased. The other speaker said, ‘I won’t feed and clothe a woman who will not vote as I do!’” (9/2)
Dr. P S. Easley & Marguerite Elizabeth Schmidt marry in NYC “The marriage was the culmination of a romance that began while Dr. Easley, a captain in the American army, was with the army of occupation in Germany. Miss Schmidt sailed from Germany on the 21st.” (9/2)
“Albert de Legarde, the Army clerk who has been distributing the Victory medals, will probably leave Thursday. Statesville and Iredell have shown a live interest.” [nearly 300] (9/2)
“The remains of George Sharpe arrived Friday morning. The soldier died in Liverpool, England, while with the American army, death resulting from pneumonia. The remains were buried Friday afternoon near the former home of the deceased in north Iredell.” (9/6)
Iredell’s 1st female deputy sheriff sworn in “Miss Eulalia McLelland has been employed in Sheriff Alexander’s office for several years. There are often times in the serving of papers and other like duties when the powers of a deputy will be convenient for Miss McLelland.” (9/6)
Another Iredell female 1st “Mrs. Frank Whiting has been sworn in as a notary public. She is a daughter of the late J.B. Armfield.” [Florence Armfield] (9/6)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Sept. 3 and 6, 1895
“This is to remind you that Dr. Shearer will address the public at the court house on matters educational. The Landmark has heard of quite a number of persons who want to send their daughters to Statesville if the college opens. We have an opportunity now to open it.” (9/3)
County commissioners “It was ordered that a public bridge be built on Back Run Creek at the expense of the county when the road is opened from Brown’s ferry to Plott’s depot. The cost of the bridge is not too exceed $100 and the contract is to be let the lowest bidder.” (9/3)
“On and after the 8th the telephone exchange will be operated all night.” (9/3)
“Go to the court house to-night.” [used 6 times as column filler on local news page] (9/3)
College meeting result “A committee was appointed to solicit subscriptions to a fund to induce them to locate their school in Statesville.” [Mecklenburg & Concord Presbyteries.] (9/6)
Aldermen “The amended ordinance allows the riding of bicycles on any sidewalk outside the fire limits, provided that on passing any pedestrian, the wheelman or wheelwoman must dismount or take to the street. The numerous dismountings are a great annoyance. After trying it awhile most of the wheelmen keep in the streets almost entirely.” (9/6)” (9/6)
Mooresville “Polk Gray went to Chapel Hill last Saturday to enter the University.” [Studied pharmacology; ran Polk Gray Drug Co. here from 1905 until his death 1932] (9/6)
