Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago Record & Landmark July 6-11, 1970
Tornado touchdown?: “A tool shed owned by Sherrill Holland on Old Mountain Road near the railroad bridge was damaged an estimated $700 when twisting winds lifted it off its foundation, ripped its walls and roof apart, and deposited them in an adjacent field.” (7/6)
Raleigh: “Candy, the golden retriever who serves as a seeing eye dog for North Carolina Appeals Court Judge Fred Hedrick, is home. The dog became frightened during a fireworks display Sunday. Neighborhood children spotted her Monday night and brought her home.” (7/7)
Troutman softball league: “Bethel Baptist outslugged Shiloh Methodist, 13-10. Kenny Isenhour had two doubles and a homer for the winners with Kenneth Sims collecting a double. David Cash had a triple and a round-tripper for the losers.” (7/8)
Census: “The preliminary figures show Statesville with a 1970 population of 22,951, up about 15.5 per cent from the 19,244 catalogued in 1960. Statesville pulls ahead of Salisbury, where the preliminary estimate shows 22,486 and remains ahead of Hickory and Concord.” (7/9)
Duke Power State Park: “Total attendance for the week ended July 5 was 8,542. When categorized the figures are 300 boaters, 233 fishermen, 4,915 picnickers, 3,887 swimmers, and 233 hikers.” [in all of June only 4,799 picnickers & 3,849 swimmers used the park] (7/10)
Mary Mayo professional singer & Statesville native: “Miss Mayo, her husband Al Hamm, and daughter Lois Marie — call her Lorri, please — helped produce the music of Oz, a themed adventure park atop Beech Mountain opened last month.” (7/11)
Seventy-five years ago Statesville Daily Record July 6-12, 1945 — Military
Earl B. Speaks & Lewis A. Pippin aviation radiomen first class Navy Patrol Bombing Squadron 215 home from Caribbean: “Using big Mariner flying boats, the squadron ranged over thousands of miles of ocean on convoy coverages and anti-submarine sweeps.” (7/6)
S/Sgt. Claude B. Hampton, 30-day leave: “Claude has been based in England and he says it is mighty good to be back in ‘sunny’ U.S.A. He served as a bombardier on a Flying Fortress and wears the air medal with two oak leaf clusters for missions over enemy territory.” (7/7)
“Noble Rex Prevette, of Union Grove, was killed in action on Luzon on June 24, 1945. An only son of Mr. and Mrs. Baxter Prevette, he entered the service in September 1944 and was home in February en route to Fort Ord, California.” (7/9)
Cpl. Thomas R. Frye home: “Frye is a member of the Eighth Division with the Field Artillery. He has been overseas since December 5, 1943 and landed in Normandy July 4th of 1944. After a 30-day furlough at home he will report to Fort Bragg for reassignment.” (7/10)
Ss/Sgt. Harold Tomlinson discharged after 2 yrs. Pacific & 2 yrs. Europe: “He had recently been with the Fifth Army in Italy. While Harold’s plans are not definite it is believed he will take up woodwork, identifying himself with a Statesville furniture company.” (7/11)
“William E. Thompson, S 1/c, who has been on convoy duty in the Atlantic, has been transferred to the Pacific. He is on a patrol craft. ‘Bill’ as he is popularly known has been in the Navy service about two years.” (7/12)
Seventy-five years ago Statesville Daily Record July 6-12, 1945 —Home front
Superior Dairies ad: “Due to the acute sugar shortage we are forced to observe new policies in our ice cream department. We serve only cones. No packaged ice cream to carry out. Restrictions force us to curtail our production. We hope it will be for a short period only.” (7/6)
“Iredell county was $203,922.50 short of its E bond quota July 3. However, the final plea to Statesville and Iredell citizens it is believed has boosted the purchase figures considerably. The bond drive closes this morning and the final report will be published early next week.” (7/7)
“Martha Tomlin, member of Troop 3 of the local Girl Scouts, won first prize Saturday in the July Fat Salvage Contest. Seventy-five pounds of waste fat was the amount that she turned in at the A and P store.” [used in production of explosives.] (7/9)
“A message received this morning by Mrs. Eva Lackey revealed the tragic death of son, Pvt. Warren G. Harding Lackey in a motorcycle accident. He had been in service overseas. Credited with three years service the veteran was awaiting his discharge at Durham.” (7/10)
Jaycees: “Bert Hughey gave a report on the latest waste paper drive and the 20,000 pounds of paper collected. Harold Wright gave a report on the work of the Boy Scouts who assisted in the waste paper drive.” (7/11)
NC Dept. Public Instruction Food Handlers School for restaurant workers: “Regular lecture for the afternoon was ‘Germs From Dirty Dishes’. Miss Koch discussed the scientific way to wash dishes so they would be free from germs, thus preventing possible disease.” (7/12)
One hundred years ago Landmark July 6 and 9, 1920
“Miss Elizabeth Austin, who has been with the local office of the Western Union Telegraph Company, has taken a position as expense clerk in the local freight office.” (7/6)
Olin: “There has been and there is yet quite a siege of whooping cough in the neighborhood. Miss Carrie Parks, who was right sick last week, of whooping cough, is very much improved.” (7/6)
Harmony: “Mrs. J.L. Heath was called home Monday night by the illness of her daughter, Miss Edna Heath. Mrs. Heath has spent near a week at the bedside of her daughter, Mrs. L.W. Gaither, of Statesville, who has been critically ill with the measles.” (7/6)
Renovations at Mitchell College underway: “A new furnace will be installed, the class rooms will be made larger and more modern, a larger dining room will be constructed, the roof will be repaired and the entire building renovated. It is understood that the trustees intend to spend about $15,000 in making the college plant more up-to-date.” (7/9)
Loray: “The fourth was spent quietly, only a few celebrations, which were divided between Saturday and Monday.” (7/9)
Statesville, R-1: “The new car purchasers of this vicinity are Messrs. W.A. Dearman and M.S. Plyler.” (7/9)
One hundred twenty-five years ago Landmark July 9 and 12, 1895
“We are now helloing over the telephone. The Landmark’s number is 14 and when you have any news or any business with the office call us up.” (7/9)
“The picnic at Mr. T.J. Conger’s, near Elmwood, on the 4th, was a most enjoyable occasion. About 200 people were in attendance. Some merry-makers lingered until 7 p.m.” (7/9)
“Squire Jamison called The Landmark’s attention to the redness of the sun late in the afternoons. He said he remembered its looking that way once when he was a boy and he didn’t recall that it had since presented that peculiar appearance until now.” [Saharan sandstorm?] (7/9)
“Dr. Carlton continues to improve and is able to be up about the house. He walked up street Saturday afternoon.” (7/9)
“The telephone service has been in operation since Monday. Thirty ’phones are now in use and 18 more have been subscribed for and will be put in. Now that we have the ’phones we wonder how we have ever gotten along without them.” (7/12)
“The work being done by the town on south Center street is nearing completion. The grade has been changed about four feet. It is the intention now to take about three feet off the top of the hill at the depot. The sidewalks are to be lowered in places.” (7/12)
“Miss Maggie Perry, who has been teaching in the State Normal Summer School, came home Wednesday. She has been elected as assistant in Latin and mathematics at the State Normal.” [Now UNC-Greensboro] (7/12)
Out of Our Past is compiled by Bill Moose
