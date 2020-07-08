Josiah Gandy receives scholarship for flight training

Josiah M. Gandy of Statesville has received a unique full scholarship opportunity for flight training, thanks to EAA Chapter 309 of Charlotte and the Ray Aviation Scholarship program administered by the Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The Ray Aviation Scholars program provides up to $10,000 scholarships to young people who are seeking to learn to fly. The Ray Foundation has provided $1.2 million to fund the scholarship program, which seeks to improve the flight training success rate from the current industry standards of 20 percent to 80 percent for program participants. Local EAA chapters are responsible for identifying youth for the Ray Aviation Scholarship program and mentoring them through flight training. The Ray Foundation is furthering the legacy of James Ray, an EAA lifetime member who was dedicated to aviation and youth education.
In the first year of the program, 105 scholars were awarded flight training scholarships. The success rate for those scholars is likely to exceed the goal of 80 percent.
Gandy will be training at Race City Flight Operations based at the Lake Norman Airpark in Mooresville. The scholarship is designed to support a flight student through both written and practical segments of flight training that are part of successful FAA pilot certification.
Capt. Gandy has been in the Civil Air Patrol going on four years and is currently the cadet commander of the Iredell Composite Squadron, located at the Statesville Regional Airport.
