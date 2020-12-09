'He did it for his country.He did it for us' : Gill Kling receives long-overdue full-sized medals

TV journalist and author Tom Brokaw famously called the Americans who grew up during the Great Depression and went on to win World War II as “The Greatest Generation.” I think he was spot-on correct.
One member of this ever-diminishing generation is Gilbert J. “Gill” Kling, 91, who never received his full-sized medals for his years of military service to his country. That oversight was corrected this past Sunday during a brief ceremony that was part of the morning worship service at Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church in the Cool Spring community.
Gill’s full-sized medals, his ribbons and awards were presented to him by Lt. Col. Ken Robertson of the U.S. Army. Robertson is also a member of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. The seven medals and awards were secured through the assistance of Brad Stroud, Iredell County Veterans service officer.
Robertson spoke of the role that soldiers in the rear echelons play. “Modern media gives a very skewed vision of what the average soldier does. Being in the Army is not being Rambo or Chuck Norris or Arnold Schwarzenegger or even John Wayne……may he rest in peace.
“Specialist Kling was involved in the logistical effort for the U.S. Army,” he said. “That means moving the right people and the right equipment to the right place, and at the right time, in working condition, and keeping it functional and maintained despite the enemy situation or physical conditions.
“It doesn’t make for a Hollywood movie, but that is a key component on how wars are won. This is what SP5 Kling did."
This is how he served. Whether driving a truck, fixing the truck, maintaining the truck, or building the road that truck drove upon,SP5 Kling made that happen for almost 20 years. He did it in the cold, the rain, the heat, with the bugs, in the day, in the night.
“To execute this level of support in wartime well, you have to practice doing it in peacetime often. To train as you fight is an Army key principle. SP5 Kling trained as he was expected to fight.
“This is not easy, but he did it. He did it for his country; he did it for us," Robertson said.
Among the medals and awards presented to Specialist Fifth (E-5) Kling were the Good Conduct Medal with three loops. The loops signify that he was awarded this medal a total of four times. He also received the World War II Victory Medal; the Army of Occupation Medal (with Japan clasp); the National Defense Service Medal; the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star attachment; the United Nations Service Medal and the Army Marksmanship-Sharpshooter Badge (with Carbine clasp). He also received the Honorable Service lapel button, better known to World War II veterans as the “Ruptured Duck.”
Gill has not had an easy life. He was born in Cleveland in 1929, the year the Great Depression began. His father died when Gill was 8 years old. He was one of five children, three boys and two girls. He dropped out of school at age 16 and enlisted in the Army at age 17. In the Army he earned a GED while in the service and graduated from several Army training schools.
Gill served in the Army for almost 19 years. He confided that he had not intended to join when he did, but a buddy was going to join and talked him into going with him. It turns out that his friend failed the physical exam and so did not join up. Gill said that, technically, he failed the physical, too, because of being underweight. He relates that the recruiting officer told him to go and enjoy several milkshakes and then come back to be re-weighed. Gill did, and this time he passed, although he confided that he thought the recruiter’s toe may have been on the scale.
Gill served tours in Korea as a truck driver in the 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Division. Altogether, he served three tours in Korea, once from 1946 to 1948, one during the Korean War and once after the cease-fire Later, he served two tours in Germany. His Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) was “Machinist,” usually attached to engineer companies often employed in road repair. Gill stated that although he was never in combat, he would likely have been close enough to hear the artillery and small arms fire if there had been fighting.
Gill’s last tour of duty was a Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he was a member of the 73rd Engineer Company. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1966 as the war in Vietnam was growing.
He moved his present home in the Cool Spring community from West Virginia in 2001 and became a member of Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church. Most of the men and one of the women who are members of Fifth Creek are veterans, including the pastor, Bill Bates, who served in the U.S. Air Force.
“Gill Kling is one of our most dependable members and he is loved by all of our congregation,” said Bates, “and as he has no family near, we felt that it would be most fitting that he should receive recognition for his service to his country here in front of his church family. Gill also crafted the beautiful wooden cross that stands in the front yard of our church.”
Gill, who loves watercraft, also served in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Manassas, Virginia, as a boat safety inspector for 15 years, holding the rank of first lieutenant.
Rather than machining parts for tanks or artillery pieces from metal, these days Gill Kling can usually be found in the shop at his home, repairing or crafting out beautiful objects of wood.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
