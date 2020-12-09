'He did it for his country.He did it for us' : Gill Kling receives long-overdue full-sized medals

Gill served in the Army for almost 19 years. He confided that he had not intended to join when he did, but a buddy was going to join and talked him into going with him. It turns out that his friend failed the physical exam and so did not join up. Gill said that, technically, he failed the physical, too, because of being underweight. He relates that the recruiting officer told him to go and enjoy several milkshakes and then come back to be re-weighed. Gill did, and this time he passed, although he confided that he thought the recruiter’s toe may have been on the scale.

Gill served tours in Korea as a truck driver in the 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Division. Altogether, he served three tours in Korea, once from 1946 to 1948, one during the Korean War and once after the cease-fire Later, he served two tours in Germany. His Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) was “Machinist,” usually attached to engineer companies often employed in road repair. Gill stated that although he was never in combat, he would likely have been close enough to hear the artillery and small arms fire if there had been fighting.

Gill’s last tour of duty was a Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he was a member of the 73rd Engineer Company. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1966 as the war in Vietnam was growing.