Three-week stretch of heat continues in Statesville
It's hot outside but if it is any consolation it's been worse weather-wise. Historically speaking, at least.

There haven't been any temperature records set during the last 20 days according to WSOC-TV meteorologist Steve Udelson, but he noted that the last 20 days saw temperatures above 90°F in the area. The record for consecutive days with temperatures about 90°F is 33 straight, a streak set back in 2005, Udelson said.

While the actual temperature has hovered around 90°F, the humidity helped easily push the heat index over that benchmark in the nearly three-week stretch.

Is there any hope for cooler temperatures soon? That's a matter of perspective.

"Cooler is a relative term this time of year because a few degrees will make a difference," Udelson said in an e-mail. "(The) longer-range outlook for early August is for near/slightly below (average) temps but it will still be plenty toasty!"

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

