Salvation Army building suffers damage from falling tree

Robin Ellinwood was attending to her duties as the bookkeeper for the Salvation Army on Caldwell Street when a tree came crashing through the corner of the room she was working in on Thursday.

"I was pretty well focused," Ellinwood said. She said there was a sound like a clap of thunder nearby before the tree hit the building. "Then there was a big crash near where I was working. I was sitting, but I flew out of the chair."

She said she fell trying to run out of the room and had some bruises from her fall, but avoided any major injuries.

"I couldn't believe it was just a few feet from where I was," Ellinwood said. "I'm grateful. It could have been a lot worse. It's a reminder we don't know day to day what's going to happen, but God protects us. He was watching over me."

While she was mostly fine, the same couldn't be said for her workspace.

"It basically destroyed our accounting office. Our bookkeeper ran out of there, I mean, it shook the whole building," Joe Mure said. He is a major with the Salvation Army.

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta blew through early on Thursday morning and brought sustained winds of 26 mph and gusts as high as 41 mph, according to the National Weather Service.