Salvation Army building suffers damage from falling tree

Robin Ellinwood was attending to her duties as the bookkeeper for the Salvation Army on Caldwell Street when a tree came crashing through the corner of the room she was working in on Thursday.
"I was pretty well focused," Ellinwood said. She said there was a sound like a clap of thunder nearby before the tree hit the building. "Then there was a big crash near where I was working. I was sitting, but I flew out of the chair."
She said she fell trying to run out of the room and had some bruises from her fall, but avoided any major injuries.
"I couldn't believe it was just a few feet from where I was," Ellinwood said. "I'm grateful. It could have been a lot worse. It's a reminder we don't know day to day what's going to happen, but God protects us. He was watching over me."
While she was mostly fine, the same couldn't be said for her workspace.
"It basically destroyed our accounting office. Our bookkeeper ran out of there, I mean, it shook the whole building," Joe Mure said. He is a major with the Salvation Army.
The remnants of Hurricane Zeta blew through early on Thursday morning and brought sustained winds of 26 mph and gusts as high as 41 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
There's never a good time to have a tree hit your building, but the storm that came through on Thursday could have picked a better time to drop a tree on the Salvation Army considering Christmas is approaching.
"This is the worst possible time, but, I'm sure this has happened to several people today in our area. Just bad timing for this. 2020 is just bad timing, it seems like," Mure said.
Mure said the group had been finishing up interviewing families for their Angel Tree program. And of course, their usual Christmas activities already were going to be harder to do this year with the coronavirus has been pushing more people to shop online, as well as the social distancing concerns.
"Just a setback, that's for sure," Mure said.
Mure estimated the damage will be at least $5,000, but said a professional estimate would be needed before he could have a real idea of the damage done to the building.'I
