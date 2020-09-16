Rains from Tropical Storm Sally expected to hit Statesville Thursday

It's all but guaranteed that rain will hit Statesville on Thursday as the remains of Tropical Storm Sally make its way north from the Gulf of Mexico. Iredell County is already under a flash flood watch from the National Weather Service.

"Iredell County Emergency Management is working closely with the National Weather Service to monitor potential and actual rainfall amounts." Kent Greene said. He is the director of fire services and emergency management for Iredell County.

According to the NWS, five to seven inches is expected between Thursday and Friday, while some locations could see as much as nine in Western North Carolina. Along with Iredell, the other countries included in the flash flood watch include Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Eastern Polk, Gaston, Greater Rutherford, Henderson, Lincoln, Macon, Mecklenburg, Polk Mountains, Rowan, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Union.

Areas in the gulf like Pensacola, Florida, already saw 20 inches of rain dumped by the storm but it won't be as powerful as it makes its way further inland and closer to North Carolina.