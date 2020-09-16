Rains from Tropical Storm Sally expected to hit Statesville Thursday

It's all but guaranteed that rain will hit Statesville on Thursday as the remains of Tropical Storm Sally make its way north from the Gulf of Mexico. Iredell County is already under a flash flood watch from the National Weather Service.
"Iredell County Emergency Management is working closely with the National Weather Service to monitor potential and actual rainfall amounts." Kent Greene said. He is the director of fire services and emergency management for Iredell County.
According to the NWS, five to seven inches is expected between Thursday and Friday, while some locations could see as much as nine in Western North Carolina. Along with Iredell, the other countries included in the flash flood watch include Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Eastern Polk, Gaston, Greater Rutherford, Henderson, Lincoln, Macon, Mecklenburg, Polk Mountains, Rowan, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Transylvania and Union.
Areas in the gulf like Pensacola, Florida, already saw 20 inches of rain dumped by the storm but it won't be as powerful as it makes its way further inland and closer to North Carolina.
It's already been a wet year for Statesville. According to a recent press release from the City of Statesville, it recorded 50.49 inches of rainfall through the end of August, above the 10-year average annual rainfall of 49.52 inches.
"I don’t believe the recent rains have made it any worse of a potential impact at this point but if enough rain falls, that could also change," Greene said.
For previous tropical storms, it wasn't uncommon to see Mooresville Fire-Rescue or other departments send help to harder-hit coastal areas, but that hasn't happened yet, according to Greene.
"Our various swift water rescue teams (Mooresville, Statesville, North Iredell Rescue) are all on stand by with additional personnel. At this point, there has been no request for Mooresville to deploy elsewhere but that could change as we move forward. If they do, they always leave sufficient resources in Iredell County for in-county responses" Greene said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!