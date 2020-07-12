Years-long kidney search ends with donation

Bryan Ross searched for years for a kidney.

He’d walk past the Tree of Life mural at Wake Forest Baptist Health, where kidney donors sign their names, and wonder when he might see his donor’s name on the wall.

His wife, Donna, tried to be a donor but didn’t pass a kidney function test. Their children were disqualified for various reasons. Co-workers at Catawba Valley Community College also offered to donate a kidney to Bryan, who has suffered from kidney problems since he was a boy. Each candidate who offered was disqualified by one test or another, Donna Ross said.

“Each time we made it one step further in the process,” she said. “It felt like we were looking for a needle in a haystack.”

Even a 2016 article in the Hickory Daily Record didn’t find a donor. The couple was nearly ready to give up hope and resign Bryan to a future of dialysis.

One last Facebook call for donors in late 2019 answered their prayers.

Jimmy Martin was up for the challenge. Though he wasn’t close with the Rosses, his wife Jane had worked with Bryan and Donna at CVCC. Martin also worked with the couple’s son at Newton Fire Department.

With decades of service in firefighting under his belt, Martin was made for a life of helping others, he said. So when he heard Bryan needed a kidney, it was another person he could help. “I said, ‘I don’t think I’ve got anything wrong with me so we’ll see what we can do,’” he said.

His tests started in early January, first with urine and blood samples, then a kidney function test, a CT scan and an MRI. With each passed test, Bryan and Donna were more and more hopeful.