UNC Chapel Hill students from Iredell unhappy with school's handling of coronavirus on campus

Ashley Byrd returned to the UNC Chapel Hill campus planning for both in-person and remote classes this semester. But it only took one week of classes and several coronavirus outbreaks for the university to alter its plans, forcing Byrd and many other students to scramble to figure out where they would be living and studying for the rest of the semester.
For area students who are enrolled at UNC, it's been a frustrating and possibly dangerous experience.
"It’s very stressful. It’s a lot of work to move everything around and leave what you thought was going to be your home and a safe place to be," Byrd said. She is a biology major at the university.
"And the fear of getting my parents sick is even more concerning. I’ll definitely be keeping my distance for a while once home," she added
On Wednesday, UNC Chapel Hill officials said they were shifting all undergraduate in-person instruction to remote learning after the coronavirus spread rapidly on campus. So far 130 students and five employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at UNC Chapel Hill. The university said the COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 2.8% to 13.6% after testing 954 students. The university says 177 are in isolation and 349 in quarantine, both on and off campus. They said most students who have tested positive have demonstrated mild symptoms.
Byrd said she didn't know the extent of the COVID-19 spread on campus until the school started announcing the positive tests.
"I was socially distancing myself and didn't speak to other students or faculty too much. We didn't know until we were emailed about the clusters in the dorms and fraternities," Byrd said.
Statesville attorney Kim Taylor, Byrd's mother, has plenty to worry about as well. Byrd wasn't able to take a COVID-19 test from the university because she wasn't showing symptoms. Taylor is concerned her daughter may be asymptomatic and carrying the virus. Another concern is the lease for Byrd's apartment. As of Wednesday, Byrd and Taylor don't know if they'll get a refund or be expected to honor all 12 months of the lease — even though Byrd was in the apartment for only a week.
Overall, Taylor isn't happy with the university's handling of the situation. "It's disappointing. I don't think they should have started school in the first place," Taylor said.
For some students, it was all but expected after seeing the behavior of other students.
"I pretty much knew this would happen. It just seemed so unlikely we should stay open," Byrd said. "So many people just disregarded everything and still had large parties or gatherings."
However, there is some sympathy for the chancellor and the school.
"Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz tried his best," Kyle Arendas of Mooresville said. He is a junior at UNC Chapel Hill studying media and journalism. "A lot of people just didn't listen."
Arendas said he saw a lot of people on social media not wearing masks and partying near Granville Towers, the place Arendas planned to live. All of his classes switched over to remote learning and he is currently looking to get his refund from his housing now since there's no need to live near campus.
While Arendas didn't set foot on campus before classes were set to start on Monday, he isn't happy with how the school handled the situation.
"They made people bring all their stuff on campus, kicked them out, and now we're trying to figure out how refunds will work and everything," Arendas said.
He was surprised how poorly UNC Chapel Hill handled the situation after seeing how university leaders managed the virus in the spring.
"In March, the school was prepared to react and handled it well. This time, it felt rushed, like they wanted it to work so badly," Arendas said.
For students like Byrd and Arendas, there are concerns about how effectively they can learn remotely due to the nature of their studies. Arendas said without being in a studio and working with equipment, he worries how well he can prepare to be a broadcast journalist. Byrd said she isn't worried about finishing her degree, but she said she doesn't know if veterinary schools will accept the work she would have been doing in labs on campus.
And of course, there's the social aspect to learning remotely.
"I’m concerned about not meeting people and missing out on my senior year. This may sound like a minor worry but it’s something I think about," Byrd said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.