UNC Chapel Hill students from Iredell unhappy with school's handling of coronavirus on campus

Ashley Byrd returned to the UNC Chapel Hill campus planning for both in-person and remote classes this semester. But it only took one week of classes and several coronavirus outbreaks for the university to alter its plans, forcing Byrd and many other students to scramble to figure out where they would be living and studying for the rest of the semester.

For area students who are enrolled at UNC, it's been a frustrating and possibly dangerous experience.

"It’s very stressful. It’s a lot of work to move everything around and leave what you thought was going to be your home and a safe place to be," Byrd said. She is a biology major at the university.

"And the fear of getting my parents sick is even more concerning. I’ll definitely be keeping my distance for a while once home," she added

On Wednesday, UNC Chapel Hill officials said they were shifting all undergraduate in-person instruction to remote learning after the coronavirus spread rapidly on campus. So far 130 students and five employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at UNC Chapel Hill. The university said the COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 2.8% to 13.6% after testing 954 students. The university says 177 are in isolation and 349 in quarantine, both on and off campus. They said most students who have tested positive have demonstrated mild symptoms.

Byrd said she didn't know the extent of the COVID-19 spread on campus until the school started announcing the positive tests.

"I was socially distancing myself and didn't speak to other students or faculty too much. We didn't know until we were emailed about the clusters in the dorms and fraternities," Byrd said.