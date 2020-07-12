Two members of Stony Point VFD were overwhelmed by turnout

STONY POINT
The whine of sirens and rumbling of engines took over Stony Point on Saturday evening as the Cruisin’ for Cancer convoy made its way past the Fire Department.
For Isaac McCurdy and Dianne McAlpin, the sights and sounds were a little more than they expected.
“Overwhelming,” McAlpin said as he fought off some of her emotions welling up. “I didn’t think there would be that many.”
Dozens of classic cars and trucks, fire engines, police cars, ambulances, as well as at least one off-road vehicle made their past the Fire Department on Ruritan Park Road on Saturday, and most dropped off a donation in the firefighters’ boots.
The event was to help raise money for McCurdy and McAlpin, two department members who have dealt with cancers in recent years. While both are in different stages of their recovery, their fight isn’t over even if their current prognoses are positive.
McAlpin said she had been through both chemotherapy and surgeries to deal with her rectal cancer, but that she was “on the road back to the norm.” in her process.
She is the treasurer of the Stony Point Fire Volunteer Department’s women’s auxiliary but hasn’t returned to her job at Walmart yet, She is understandably taking medical leave in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. She also has been dealing with a blood clot in one of her legs.
“I didn’t go through all this for a blood clot to
take me out now,” McAlpin said.
While McCurdy’s day job is with the Stateville Fire Department, he has been a member of Stony Point’s Volunteer Department since 2010.
His first bout with testicular cancer was in 2016 but his second took place last year. He said in both cases it was caught early and the second time around he only needed surgery to treat it. His job may involve running into burning buildings, but he also understands why men are afraid to go to their doctors when there might be signs of cancer.
“Check yourself and if you feel a bump, don’t be afraid to go to a doctor and get yourself checked out, it could save your life,” McCurdy said. “A lot of guys are scared to death to go to the doctor about stuff like that but it can save your life.”
For both McCurdy and McAlpin, they were grateful for their community’s support.
“I just want to thank everyone for coming out today and the love and support over this last year have been overwhelming,” McAlpin said. “We’ve had so many prayers for us and they’ve all been answered.”
Follow Ben Gibson of Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!