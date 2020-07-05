Two additional deaths attributed to coronavirus reported in Iredell; cases top 900

The number of deaths in Iredell County linked to the coronavirus rose from nine to 11 since Friday.
The number of cases climbed by 12 since the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services noon update Sunday. The state reported 890 cases as of Sunday afternoon. In the county’s 4 p.m. Monday update, that number rose to 902.
The number of cases reported Friday was 873, and as of the noon update by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Saturday, that total was 869.
There are 478 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 391 are isolated at home. Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 305 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 373 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 224.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 74,529 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,546 cases Sunday.
There have been 1,398 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,051,846 tests completed and 982 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 13,111 cases with 154 deaths, Rowan has 1,341 cases with 41 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,368 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 980 cases with 12 deaths, Wilkes has 593 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 351 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln has 323 cases and one death, Davie has 223 with three deaths and Alexander has 124 cases with one death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.