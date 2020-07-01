Twelve new coronavirus cases reported in Iredell since Tuesday

A dozen new coronavirus cases in Iredell County were reported since Wednesday afternoon’s update.
Cases in Iredell went from 778 to 790 as of the afternoon update by the Iredell County Health Department Wednesday
As of Wednesday there were 435 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 330 are isolated at home. Sixteen people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the health department reported.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-seven percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 265 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 321, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 204.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 66,513 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,843 cases since the Tuesday report.
There have been 1,343 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 942,238 tests completed and 901 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 11,534 cases with 147 deaths, Rowan has 1,227 cases with 41 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,141 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 811 cases with 12 deaths, Wilkes has 578 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 334 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 258 cases and one death, Davie has 203 with three deaths and Alexander has 93 cases with one death.
