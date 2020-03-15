Trump tests negative for virus; White House begins screening

“As an employee aboard the White House Complex, we have an additional duty to protect the health of our Executive Branch and those working with us.”

Trump, 73, is considered to be at higher risk of complications from the disease because of his age. He has long tried to minimize the threat posed by the virus and continued to engage in behaviors that health officials are warning the public against.

On Friday, Trump shook the hands of multiple officials at his Rose Garden news conference and he has continued to appear at large gatherings despite tweeting Saturday morning that Americans should be practicing “SOCIAL DISTANCING!”

“It almost becomes a habit,” Trump said when asked why he continues to shake hands contrary to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“People come up to me, they shake hands, they put their hand out, it’s sort of a natural reflex,” he said. “We’re all getting out of it. All of us have that problem.” He added: “Shaking hands is not a great thing to be doing right now, I agree.”