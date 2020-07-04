State reporting decrease of four coronavirus cases in Iredell

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services lowered the number of coronavirus cases in Iredell County since the Friday morning report.
The number of cases reported Friday was 873, and as of the noon update by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Saturday, that total was 869.
Those included a cluster identified at a Mooresville child-care facility. The Primrose School of Lake Norman took immediate action, the health department said. A cluster is identified as five or more cases.
Iredell County offices were closed Friday for the July 4 holiday and the county does not provide updates on weekends.
As of Thursday there were 439 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 349 are isolated at home. Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the health department reported.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 275 cases.
The numbers by region as of Thursday were:
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 334, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 210.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
The breakdown of cases by region was not available due to the holiday closure.
A total of 71,654 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,443 cases since the Friday report.
There have been 1,395 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,018,296 tests completed and 945 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 12,576 cases with 154 deaths, Rowan has 1,287 cases with 41 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,313 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 907 cases with 12 deaths, Wilkes has 588 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 340 cases with five deaths,
Lincoln has 295 cases and one death, Davie has 210 with three deaths and Alexander has 112 cases with one death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
