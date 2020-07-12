State numbers show increase of 15 coronavirus cases in Iredell County

The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell rose by 15 since Saturday afternoon.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,108 cases of coronavirus in Iredell County, an increase form 1,093 since early Saturday afternoon’s update.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 12 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
These are numbers provided by the state. The county does not update numbers on weekends.
As of Friday afternoon’s update, there are 594 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 400 are isolated at home. Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 361 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 418 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 251.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 85,793 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That’s an increase of 1,908 since Saturday.
There have been 1,503 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,199,575 tests completed and 1,070 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 15,024 cases with 159 deaths, Rowan has 1,499 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,640 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,184 cases with 14 deaths, Wilkes has 620 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 377 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln County has 414 cases and two deaths, Davie has 252 with three deaths and Alexander has 163 cases with one death.
