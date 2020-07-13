State briefs

Man, 54, dies while hiking in Pisgah National Forest
ASHEVILLE — A 54-year-old man has died while hiking in western North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.
The Asheville Citizen Times reports that Robert James Frye, died July 5.
The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that Frye was hiking with a friend on the border of the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests and a few miles below the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Sheriff David Mahoney said it appeared that Frye “had some medical issues and died of natural causes.”
Frye was from Campobello, South Carolina.
Officials: Inmate dies at Mecklenburg County Jail
CHARLOTTE — An inmate in a North Carolina jail has died two days after he was booked into the facility.
Michael Daniel Mangan was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his Mecklenburg County Jail cell in Charlotte early Sunday morning, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release reported by news outlets.
Jail staff and first responders attempted CPR on Mangan before his death, the release said. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.
“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Mangan,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in the release. “Anyone who enters our facility is a part of our detention community.”
Mangan, 51, was booked into the jail Friday on larceny charges, records obtained by The Charlotte Observer show.
He was placed in a separate unit following his arrest to screen for possible coronavirus symptoms, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said Mangan did not appear to have any symptoms.
Reports: 65-year-old swimmer dies at North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE — A swimmer who had been reported missing at a beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers received a call about the 65-year-old man from Pennsylvania 15 minutes after he went missing near Pony Pen beach on Ocracoke Island Sunday, the National Park Service said in a news release.
After arriving at the scene, one ranger spotted the man face down in the water. A lifeguard brought him to shore and officials administered CPR on him but their efforts were not successful, the release said.
Officials said a large rip current was seen at the site the man went missing. A moderate risk of rip currents had also been forecasted for all Outer Banks beaches on Sunday, the release said.
“We strongly urge swimmers to take great caution when entering the Atlantic Ocean where swimming can be challenging for even the most experienced swimmers,” National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said in the release.
A medical examination will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death, according to the release.
The Associated Press
