Number of coronavirus cases in Iredell stand at 890; statewide totals to 72K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Sunday afternoon update showed the number of coronavirus cases in Iredell at 890.
That’s an increase of 21 since the Saturday afternoon report
The number of cases reported Friday was 873, and as of the noon update by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Saturday, that total was 869.
Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends and due to the July 4 holiday, no local report has been generated since Thursday.
As of Thursday there were 439 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 349 are isolated at home. Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the health department reported.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 275 cases.
The numbers by region as of Thursday were:
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 334, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 210.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
The breakdown of cases by region was not available due to the holiday closure.
A total of 72,983 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,338 cases since the Friday report.
There have been 1,396 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,036,838 tests completed and 949 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 12,806 cases with 154 deaths, Rowan has 1,309 cases with 41 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,343 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 942 cases with 12 deaths, Wilkes has 589 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 341 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln has 300 cases and one death, Davie has 215 with three deaths and Alexander has 118 cases with one death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
