NIH: Halted vaccine study shows 'no compromises' on safety

Scientists around the world have been scrambling to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus since the outbreak began. Nearly 900,000 deaths have been reported in the pandemic.

Two other vaccines are in huge, final-stage tests in the United States, one made by Moderna Inc. and the other by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Those two vaccines work differently than AstraZeneca’s, and the studies already have recruited about two-thirds of the needed volunteers. Three additional experimental vaccines are set to enter huge, late-stage testing later this year.

Earlier-stage studies of AstraZeneca's vaccine hadn’t revealed any serious side effects.

The company's announcement comes amid worries that President Donald Trump will pressure the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it’s proven to be safe and effective.

Collins said Wednesday that the decision will be based on science alone and that he will roll up his sleeve to get vaccinated once that happens.