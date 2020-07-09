Nearly three dozen more coronavirus cases reported in Iredell County

The number of positive coronavirus cases grew by 35 since Wednesday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 999 cases as of late Thursday afternoon. The number Tuesday afternoon was 964. The health department reported 12 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
As of Thursday afternoon’s update, there are 560 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 406 are isolated at home. Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 336 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 409 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 244.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 79,349 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate.
There have been 1,484 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,121,811 tests completed and 1034 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 13,757 cases with 158 deaths, Rowan has 1,462 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,454 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,093 cases with 13 deaths, Wilkes has 602 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 364 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln has 347 cases and two deaths, Davie has 236 with three deaths and Alexander has 140 cases with one death.
