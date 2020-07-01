McLelland receives master's degree in physician's assistant studies

Kelsey N. McLelland recently received her master’s degree in physician’s assistant studies from Lenoir-Rhyne University.
McLelland is a 2012 graduate of North Iredell High School and is the daughter of Roger and Kathy McLelland of Statesville.
While at Lenoir-Rhyne, along with rigorous book studies, McLelland experienced “hands-on” clinical training at various hospitals, health clinics, urgent care facilities and doctor’s offices in emergency department medicine, psychiatry practice, family practice, gynecology, pediatrics, hospital care, surgery department and general internal medicine.
The program accepts only 40 students from hundreds of applications. McLelland described it as demanding 100% of one’s time.
Prior to receiving her master’s degree, McLelland attended Appalachian State University for four years and graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science degree in exercise science.
While attending ASU, McLelland was employed as a certified nursing assistant and later qualified as a med-tech at an elder care facility.
Her employment not only gained her experience in another health care setting, it enabled her to apply to the PA program at L-R with more than 1,000 paid hours in the medical profession as is required as a prerequisite to be considered into the PA program.
While at NIHS, she completed training and received her CAN license and life support first aid certificate from the American Red Cross.
She is scheduled to take the North Carolina Medical Board PA exam in Winston-Salem to become certified by the state and then will seek full-time employment utilizing her training and experience to help others.
McLelland currently resides in Hickory. She enjoys the outdoors including hiking, jogging, biking, swimming and snowboarding and being with family and friends.
McLelland said she thanked God for the many blessings she’s experienced, her family, including her parents and older brother, Grayson, as well as her professors, friends and classmates for their encouragement and support. She expressed appreciation to one special friend, Kyle Lipscomb, who also completed the PA program.
