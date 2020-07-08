Local officials reporting 964 coronavirus cases in Iredell; up 18 from Tuesday

The number of positive coronavirus cases grew by 18 since Tuesday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 964 cases as of late Wednesday afternoon. The number Tuesday afternoon was 946. The health department reported 12 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
As of Wednesday afternoon’s update, there are 560 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 371 are isolated at home. Twenty-one people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 334 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 395 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 235.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 77,310 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate.
There have been 1,441 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,096,682 tests completed and 994 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 13,489 cases with 158 deaths, Rowan has 1,382 cases with 42 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,424 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,066 cases with 13 deaths, Wilkes has 600 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 358 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln has 341 cases and one death, Davie has 235 with three deaths and Alexander has 138 cases with one death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.