Iredell Wound Care Center begins treating pediatric patients

Scrapes, cuts and bruises can often be a normal part of childhood. But what happens when a wound on a child doesn’t heal quickly, or doesn’t seem to be healing well on its own at all?
Thanks to the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, parents need not worry. A part of Iredell Health System, the center now treats pediatric patients for a wide array of concerns, including burns, trauma wounds, skin tears, non-healing wounds, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Proper care of these wounds can help prevent infection and could reduce scarring.
Pepper Hensley, the center’s nurse practitioner, is experienced in treating pediatric patients, having seen younger patients as a nurse for several years before joining Iredell Health System in 2019. She is joined by five registered nurses.
Parents or guardians can self-refer to the center, or a child’s pediatrician or surgeon can refer their patient. Meeting with a medical team specially trained in treating wounds, the patient’s first visit includes a consultation with staff members, a treatment plan, and a goal to heal the wound within four to six weeks.
Iredell Wound Care emphasizes early treatment, encouraging parents and pediatricians to contact the center promptly before wounds worsen and take longer to heal.
“We offer exceptional care and a friendly staff,” said Caroline Land, director of the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center. “No child should have to suffer. We’re here to help.”
For more information on the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, call 704-768-0542 or visit iredellwoundcare.com.
