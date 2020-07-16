Iredell reports increase of 49 coronavirus cases since Wednesday

The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell rose by 49 since Wednesday.
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,251 cases as of Thursday afternoon. The number was 1,202 Wednesday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 12 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
As of Thursday afternoon’s update, there are 739 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 420 are isolated at home. Thirty-one people are currently hospitalized.
The number of cases are split evenly between males and females.
Forty percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 465 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 498 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 288.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 93,426 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 2,160 since Wednesday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,588 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,312,757 tests completed and 1,134 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 16,360 cases with 164 deaths, Rowan has 1,609 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,795 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,358 cases with 14 deaths, Wilkes has 641 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 395 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln County has 508 cases and two deaths, Davie has 261 with three deaths and Alexander has 193 cases with one death.
