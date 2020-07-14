Iredell reports an increase of 30 coronavirus cases since Monday

Coronavirus cases in Iredell County increased by 30 since Monday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,179 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. The number was 1,149 Monday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 12 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
As of Tuesday afternoon’s update, there are 705 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 436 are isolated at home. Twenty-six people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 435 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 472 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 272.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 89,424 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,956 since Monday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,552 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,254,846 tests completed and 1,109 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 15,680 cases with 163 deaths, Rowan has 1,547 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,721 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,290 cases with 14 deaths, Wilkes has 632 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 389 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln County has 450 cases and two deaths, Davie has 256 with three deaths and Alexander has 183 cases with one death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.