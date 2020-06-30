Iredell reports 764 cases of coronavirus; statewide numbers top 64K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18 new coronavirus cases in Iredell County since Monday afternoon’s update.
Since the afternoon update Monday, cases in Iredell went from 746 to 764 as of the noon update by the DHHS Tuesday. The county updates numbers in the late afternoon.
As of Monday there were 380 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 337 who are isolated at home. Twenty people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the Iredell County Health Department reported.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 245 cases, which is 19 additional since the Health Department report on Friday afternoon.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 304, which is 24 new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 192, a growth of 16.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 64,670 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,186 cases since the Monday report.
There have been 1,343 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 910,033 tests completed and 908 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 11,170 cases with 146 deaths, Rowan has 1,205 cases with 41 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,107 cases with 28 deaths, Catawba has 780 cases with 12 deaths, Wilkes has 576 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 332 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 252 cases and one death, Davie has 199 with three deaths and Alexander has 91 cases with one death.