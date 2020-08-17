Iredell reports 22 coronavirus death; state numbers show smallest increase since May

Another person has died from coronavirus, the Iredell County Health Department reported Friday afternoon.
The number of deaths due to coronavirus rose to 22.
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting 2,160 cases as of Monday afternoon. That’s an increase of 60 cases from Friday afternoon’s update.
The state reported the smallest number of new cases since May Monday. From Sunday to Monday, 564 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in North Carolina to 145,516.
In Iredell, 16 are hospitalized, and 1,691 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 431 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 836 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 874 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 450.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,348 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There are 980 people are hospitalized. The total number of completed tests is 1,935,742.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 23,166 cases with 258 deaths, Rowan has 2,367 cases with 51 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,809 cases with 50 deaths, Catawba has 2,266 cases with 33 deaths, Wilkes has 914 cases with 18 deaths and Yadkin has 565 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 933 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 439 with five deaths and Alexander has 342 cases with two deaths.
