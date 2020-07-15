Iredell reporting 1,202 coronavirus cases; state numbers exceed 91K

The Wednesday afternoon update from the Iredell County Health Department reported an increase of 23 cases since the same time Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,202 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. The number was 1,179 Tuesday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 12 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
As of Tuesday afternoon’s update, there are 776 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 385 are isolated at home. Twenty-nine people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-five percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 444 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 477 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 281.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 91,266 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,802 since Monday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,568 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,284,637 tests completed and 1,142 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 15,950 cases with 164 deaths, Rowan has 1,578 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,754 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,327 cases with 14 deaths, Wilkes has 640 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 395 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln County has 473 cases and two deaths, Davie has 259 with three deaths and Alexander has 186 cases with one death.
