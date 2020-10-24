Iredell Memorial respiratory therapists essential in the fight against COVID-19

“I’ve been proud of our department,” Noble said. “There have been times when it’s been tough, but overall we’ve really relied on each other and depended on each other to keep our morale up.”

Respiratory therapists have been in short supply nationwide during the pandemic, but the Iredell Respiratory Department has remained appropriately staffed. The department has managed to care for all of its new patients without affecting its care of existing patients.

With its robust resources and trusted care, Iredell Memorial has cared for a large majority of the county’s COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 cases and a large patient population throughout the year have bolstered the Respiratory staff’s experience and maintained the department’s quality of acute care.

Noble credits a portion of his team’s success to the overwhelming support from the community. “The support the community has given us has really made a big difference,” he said. “It makes a big difference to know that people recognize what it is us healthcare workers are doing. We do it because we love our job and we love taking care of our patients. These are our patients; they’re our top priority.”